Kin Hits Market Capitalization of $569.00 Million (KIN)

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. One Kin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Kin has traded 79.8% higher against the dollar. Kin has a total market cap of $569.00 million and approximately $8.81 million worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.17 or 0.00063920 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $195.05 or 0.00326607 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00006809 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00031351 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00008628 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $446.57 or 0.00747749 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.42 or 0.00089448 BTC.

Kin Profile

Kin (CRYPTO:KIN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,518,114,145,968 coins. The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Kin is www.kin.org . The official message board for Kin is medium.com/kinfoundation . Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Kin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kin using one of the exchanges listed above.

