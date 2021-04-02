Kin (KIN) Trading 52.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Kin has a market capitalization of $496.67 million and approximately $5.71 million worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kin coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Kin has traded 52.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.81 or 0.00073456 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.63 or 0.00277737 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00006702 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00031204 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $487.65 or 0.00817706 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00008984 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.36 or 0.00050902 BTC.

Kin Coin Profile

KIN uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,518,114,145,968 coins. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kin’s official website is www.kin.org . The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kin’s official message board is medium.com/kinfoundation

Kin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

