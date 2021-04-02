Kind Ads Token (KIND) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $9,682.00

Kind Ads Token (CURRENCY:KIND) traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Kind Ads Token has a total market capitalization of $493,138.64 and approximately $9,682.00 worth of Kind Ads Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Kind Ads Token has traded 233.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Kind Ads Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.74 or 0.00054844 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00019807 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 799.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004877 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.07 or 0.00685321 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 35.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.09 or 0.00070512 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00028649 BTC.

About Kind Ads Token

Kind Ads Token (CRYPTO:KIND) is a coin. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Kind Ads Token’s total supply is 61,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,246,693 coins. The official website for Kind Ads Token is kindads.io . The Reddit community for Kind Ads Token is /r/KindAds and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kind Ads Token’s official Twitter account is @KindAdsNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Leadchain Foundation is launching the Kind Ads Protocol, an Ethereum-based trust protocol that improves how publishers and advertisers engage online. KIND is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Kind Ads ecosystem. “

Kind Ads Token Coin Trading

