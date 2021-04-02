Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 948.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,726 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,251 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $16.84 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 336.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.53%.

A number of analysts recently commented on KMI shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.59.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

