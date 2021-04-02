King DAG (KDAG) Price Hits $0.55 on Major Exchanges

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. King DAG has a market capitalization of $29.81 million and $143,808.00 worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, King DAG has traded 95% higher against the US dollar. One King DAG coin can now be bought for $0.55 or 0.00000928 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.01 or 0.00054042 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00020258 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 927% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00005066 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $398.55 or 0.00672846 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00070302 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 31.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00028300 BTC.

King DAG Coin Profile

KDAG is a coin. It launched on January 17th, 2019. King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,251,545 coins. King DAG’s official message board is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation . King DAG’s official Twitter account is @KDAGFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for King DAG is kdag.io

According to CryptoCompare, “KDAG (KING of Directed Acyclic Graph) is the underlying infrastructure of a new generation of value networks, dedicated to building a new generation of underlying trusted network protocols and providing efficient, convenient, secure, and stable development and deployment environments to customers worldwide. “

King DAG Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as King DAG directly using U.S. dollars.

