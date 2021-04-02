Kingdom Game 4.0 1-Day Volume Tops $18,364.00 (KDG)

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a total market capitalization of $1.90 million and $18,364.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0612 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded down 5.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kingdom Game 4.0 alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.25 or 0.00069357 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $173.75 or 0.00292167 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00006709 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $448.88 or 0.00754812 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.30 or 0.00089622 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00029074 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00010112 BTC.

Kingdom Game 4.0 Coin Profile

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 98,812,568 coins and its circulating supply is 31,080,481 coins. Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4 . The official website for Kingdom Game 4.0 is kingdomgame.org . The official message board for Kingdom Game 4.0 is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

Buying and Selling Kingdom Game 4.0

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kingdom Game 4.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kingdom Game 4.0 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kingdom Game 4.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kingdom Game 4.0 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kingdom Game 4.0 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.