Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.67.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,047,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,207,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,588,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 4th quarter worth approximately $617,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,126,000. 18.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kingsoft Cloud stock opened at $43.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.81. Kingsoft Cloud has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $74.67.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Kingsoft Cloud’s revenue was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kingsoft Cloud will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses among others.

