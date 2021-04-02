KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Acquired by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 38.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the period. KLA accounts for about 1.0% of Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $4,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in KLA by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 79,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,690,000 after buying an additional 24,559 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its position in KLA by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 62,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,292,000 after buying an additional 5,015 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in KLA by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,333,000 after buying an additional 4,573 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its position in KLA by 197.7% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 10,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after buying an additional 6,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited boosted its position in KLA by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 9,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLAC traded up $16.89 on Friday, hitting $347.29. 1,885,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,391,441. The firm has a market cap of $53.51 billion, a PE ratio of 42.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $125.56 and a twelve month high of $347.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $309.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $259.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. KLA’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KLAC. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $236.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of KLA from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of KLA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of KLA from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.50.

In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total value of $387,258.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,739.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total transaction of $1,271,545.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,194,849.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

