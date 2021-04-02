KLAYswap Protocol (KSP) Price Hits $77.09

KLAYswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KSP) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Over the last week, KLAYswap Protocol has traded 214.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. KLAYswap Protocol has a market capitalization of $600.07 million and $212.84 million worth of KLAYswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KLAYswap Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $77.09 or 0.00130027 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.50 or 0.00066630 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.61 or 0.00284408 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00006862 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.91 or 0.00090930 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $441.79 or 0.00745198 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00029151 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00010145 BTC.

KLAYswap Protocol Profile

KLAYswap Protocol’s total supply is 126,141,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,784,449 coins.

Buying and Selling KLAYswap Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KLAYswap Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KLAYswap Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KLAYswap Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

