Kleros (PNK) Price Hits $0.0964 on Exchanges

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Kleros has a market capitalization of $58.64 million and approximately $2.90 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kleros has traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar. One Kleros token can currently be bought for $0.0964 or 0.00000163 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00026696 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kleros Profile

PNK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 608,144,476 tokens. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros . Kleros’ official website is kleros.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Kleros Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

