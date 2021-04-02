Klever (KLV) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $8.40 Million

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One Klever token can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000171 BTC on popular exchanges. Klever has a total market cap of $344.57 million and $8.40 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Klever has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.23 or 0.00069394 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $172.97 or 0.00291127 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00006804 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $452.98 or 0.00762433 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.46 or 0.00089988 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00028855 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00010101 BTC.

About Klever

Klever launched on August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,385,399,760 tokens. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Klever is www.klever.io

Klever Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klever should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klever using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

