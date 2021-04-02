Klimatas (KTS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $164.00

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One Klimatas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0240 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Klimatas has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Klimatas has a market cap of $17,373.66 and approximately $164.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001334 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00000168 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas Coin Profile

KTS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Klimatas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

