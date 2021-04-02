KnoxFS (new) Hits 1-Day Volume of $32.00 (KFX)

KnoxFS (new) (CURRENCY:KFX) traded 20.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. KnoxFS (new) has a total market capitalization of $389,273.59 and $32.00 worth of KnoxFS (new) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KnoxFS (new) coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.02 or 0.00001703 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, KnoxFS (new) has traded 22.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.81 or 0.00073456 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.63 or 0.00277737 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00006702 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $487.65 or 0.00817706 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.63 or 0.00091603 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00028120 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00010296 BTC.

KnoxFS (new) Coin Profile

KnoxFS (new)’s total supply is 383,272 coins.

KnoxFS (new) Coin Trading

