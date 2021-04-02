Komodo (KMD) Reaches Market Cap of $356.94 Million

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for $2.85 or 0.00004791 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $356.94 million and $35.74 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded up 48.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $169.45 or 0.00284384 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $45.70 or 0.00076696 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.65 or 0.00098433 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Flux (ZEL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 125,037,999 coins. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

