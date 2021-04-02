Komodo Reaches Market Cap of $350.78 Million (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 2nd. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.81 or 0.00004691 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded up 51.8% against the dollar. Komodo has a market capitalization of $350.78 million and approximately $27.54 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.02 or 0.00290972 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.53 or 0.00071118 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.03 or 0.00107066 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000474 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC.

About Komodo

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 125,031,991 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com . The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.