Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.17

Shares of Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.17 and traded as high as $26.90. Koss shares last traded at $23.20, with a volume of 4,722,233 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Koss from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.93 million for the quarter. Koss had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 0.15%.

In related news, VP Lenore Lillie sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total transaction of $110,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,804.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Leveen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total value of $390,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 591,210 shares of company stock worth $21,218,313. Insiders own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Koss stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.77% of Koss worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS)

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, active noise canceling headphones, and compact disc recordings under the Koss Classics label.

