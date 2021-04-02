Kozak & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 577 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,000. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.5% of Kozak & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Grove Capital LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 38.9% in the third quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 357 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 81.3% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.3% in the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 67 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, United Bank increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 11.0% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 1,150 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,395,895.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,673 shares of company stock worth $5,445,546. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4,150.00 price target (up from $4,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,929.19.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,161.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,123.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,169.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,889.15 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.56, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

