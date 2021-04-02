KP Tissue Inc. (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) Short Interest Update

KP Tissue Inc. (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the February 28th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 96.0 days.

Shares of KPTSF stock remained flat at $$8.82 on Friday. KP Tissue has a 1-year low of $6.67 and a 1-year high of $9.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.84.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered shares of KP Tissue from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of KP Tissue from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of KP Tissue from $13.50 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins. The company markets its products under the Cashmere, Purex, SpongeTowels, Scotties, White Swan, White Cloud, Chalet, Embassy, and Metro brand names, as well as under private labels.

