Krios (GIG) Price Tops $0.0063

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded 74.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One Krios coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Krios has traded up 102.6% against the dollar. Krios has a total market cap of $3.13 million and $2,222.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001327 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $76.05 or 0.00127537 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00007039 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 39.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Krios Coin Profile

GIG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 coins. The official website for Krios is www.krios.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GigCoin was created by Julie Diaz-Asper and Ana Roca Castro – two mom entrepreneurs with a lot of experience hiring folks for gigs with big brands: community managers, survey participants, blog post contributors, designers, and SEO experts. “

Krios Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Krios should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Krios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

