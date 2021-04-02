KuCoin Shares Trading 19.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (KCS)

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. KuCoin Shares has a total market cap of $93.73 million and $7.88 million worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KuCoin Shares token can now be bought for approximately $1.17 or 0.00002994 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, KuCoin Shares has traded up 19.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get KuCoin Shares alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.52 or 0.00054643 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00019778 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 752.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004747 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.00 or 0.00678766 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00070057 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00028741 BTC.

KuCoin Shares Token Profile

KuCoin Shares (KCS) is a token. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 170,118,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 tokens. KuCoin Shares’ official website is www.kucoin.com . KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin

KuCoin Shares Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Shares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Shares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KuCoin Shares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KuCoin Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KuCoin Shares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.