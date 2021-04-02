KuCoin Token (KCS) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $48.80 Million

KuCoin Token (CURRENCY:KCS) traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One KuCoin Token token can now be bought for $6.87 or 0.00011618 BTC on popular exchanges. KuCoin Token has a total market cap of $550.69 million and $48.80 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, KuCoin Token has traded up 44.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get KuCoin Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.03 or 0.00052452 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00020102 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 1,075.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00005065 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.74 or 0.00663864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00069607 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00028211 BTC.

About KuCoin Token

KCS is a token. It launched on September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 170,118,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 tokens. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

Buying and Selling KuCoin Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KuCoin Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KuCoin Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KuCoin Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.