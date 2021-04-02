Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.20.

KRUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum upgraded Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 104,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 183,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 20,998 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the fourth quarter valued at about $800,000. Roubaix Capital LLC increased its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 168,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 82,165 shares during the period. Finally, RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the fourth quarter valued at about $683,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KRUS opened at $31.40 on Friday. Kura Sushi USA has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $38.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $262.88 million, a P/E ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 2.30.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.06). Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 60.53% and a negative return on equity of 44.44%. The company had revenue of $9.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine through a revolving sushi service model. It operates 28 restaurants across six states. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

