Kusama One Day Trading Volume Reaches $497.13 Million (KSM)

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One Kusama coin can currently be purchased for approximately $454.29 or 0.00762826 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Kusama has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Kusama has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion and $497.13 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.96 or 0.00070451 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $174.28 or 0.00292645 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00006766 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.10 or 0.00089164 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00029042 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00010047 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00014146 BTC.

Kusama launched on August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kusama’s official website is kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kusama should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

