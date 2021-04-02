Kuverit (KUV) 1-Day Volume Reaches $329.00

Kuverit (CURRENCY:KUV) traded 17.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. During the last seven days, Kuverit has traded 19.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kuverit coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Kuverit has a market capitalization of $841,201.33 and $329.00 worth of Kuverit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kuverit alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.72 or 0.00051234 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 1,222.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00006008 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00020527 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.37 or 0.00646069 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00069564 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00027909 BTC.

Kuverit Coin Profile

Kuverit is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2019. Kuverit’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,399,391,322 coins. Kuverit’s official website is www.kuverit.io . Kuverit’s official Twitter account is @kuver_it and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kuverit’s solution aims to provide peer to peer guarantee trading, and identity verification designed to eradicate peer to peer fraud, through a blockchain, smartphone application. Whether you are a service provider or contractor, business or customer, the Kuverit app lets you enter an agreement with anybody at any time, assuaging any new buyer anxieties and risk factors. Benefitting both buyers and sellers, how it works is simple: a user creates an account on the application, enters details of what they need to be guaranteed for – and how much – and then posts their request for a guarantor to other users of the application. “

Kuverit Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuverit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuverit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kuverit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kuverit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kuverit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.