Kuverit Trading Down 19.7% Over Last Week (KUV)

Kuverit (CURRENCY:KUV) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One Kuverit coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Kuverit has a market cap of $837,137.99 and approximately $284.00 worth of Kuverit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kuverit has traded 19.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kuverit Coin Profile

Kuverit (CRYPTO:KUV) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2019. Kuverit’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,400,291,322 coins. Kuverit’s official Twitter account is @kuver_it and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kuverit’s official website is www.kuverit.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kuverit’s solution aims to provide peer to peer guarantee trading, and identity verification designed to eradicate peer to peer fraud, through a blockchain, smartphone application. Whether you are a service provider or contractor, business or customer, the Kuverit app lets you enter an agreement with anybody at any time, assuaging any new buyer anxieties and risk factors. Benefitting both buyers and sellers, how it works is simple: a user creates an account on the application, enters details of what they need to be guaranteed for – and how much – and then posts their request for a guarantor to other users of the application. “

Buying and Selling Kuverit

