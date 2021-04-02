Kyle Cerminara Acquires 5,892 Shares of FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FGNA) Stock

FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FGNA) President Kyle Cerminara acquired 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.17 per share, for a total transaction of $59,921.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

FGNA stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.17. 137,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 772,380. FG New America Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $11.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in FG New America Acquisition by 586.4% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 171,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 146,600 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in FG New America Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FG New America Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $134,000.

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Itasca, Illinois.

