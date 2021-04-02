Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KYKOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KYKOF) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 247,400 shares, a growth of 58.0% from the February 28th total of 156,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,474.0 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Kyowa Kirin in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Kyowa Kirin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Kyowa Kirin stock opened at $29.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.43 and a 200-day moving average of $27.31. Kyowa Kirin has a 52 week low of $20.65 and a 52 week high of $30.00.

Kyowa Kirin Co, Ltd., a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals focused on the therapeutic areas of oncology, nephrology, central nervous system, and immunology worldwide. Its products include ABSTRAL, a sublingual formulation of fentanyl used for the management of episodes of breakthrough pain experienced by cancer patients; ALLELOCK, an antihistamine agent for patients with various types of allergies; CONIEL, a calcium channel blocker for hypertension and angina pectoris; Crysvita, a recombinant human monoclonal IgG1 antibody against the phosphaturic hormone fibroblast growth factor 23; ESPO, a glycoprotein and human erythropoietin; NESP, an erythropoiesis stimulating agent; GRAN, a human colony-stimulating factor; and G-LASTA/Peglasta/Neulasta for chemotherapy-induced febrile neutropenia.

