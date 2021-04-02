L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,600 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the February 28th total of 109,200 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in L.B. Foster stock. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its stake in shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 344,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,381 shares during the period. L.B. Foster accounts for 3.1% of Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA owned about 3.21% of L.B. Foster worth $5,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 71.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSTR traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.00. 79,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.87. L.B. Foster has a 1-year low of $9.29 and a 1-year high of $19.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.44. The firm has a market cap of $193.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.22.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $115.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.47 million. L.B. Foster had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 5.85%. Sell-side analysts forecast that L.B. Foster will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FSTR shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of L.B. Foster in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised L.B. Foster from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

L.B. Foster Company manufactures and distributes products and services for the transportation and energy infrastructure worldwide. Its Rail Products and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes, bolts, angle bars, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and other accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and fabricates insulated rail joints and related accessories.

