L Brands (NYSE:LB) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

L Brands (NYSE:LB) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.85-1.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.64.

LB opened at $61.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.23, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. L Brands has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $64.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.09.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that L Brands will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $88.00 target price (up from $78.00) on shares of L Brands in a research report on Friday, March 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on L Brands from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on L Brands from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on L Brands from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on L Brands from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.68.

In other L Brands news, Director Leslie H. Wexner sold 3,050,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $177,845,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 75,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $4,138,266.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,537,294.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,137,127 shares of company stock worth $182,611,443 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

