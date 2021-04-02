L Brands (NYSE:LB) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

L Brands (NYSE:LB) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.85-1.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.64.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on L Brands from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on L Brands from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. MKM Partners upped their target price on L Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on L Brands from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded L Brands from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.68.

Shares of NYSE:LB opened at $61.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.43 and its 200 day moving average is $42.09. L Brands has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $64.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that L Brands will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patricia S. Bellinger bought 3,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.53 per share, for a total transaction of $199,906.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,906.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 75,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $4,138,266.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,537,294.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,137,127 shares of company stock worth $182,611,443. Company insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

