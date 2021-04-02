L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp Units (NASDAQ:LCAAU) Trading 1.1% Higher

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp Units (NASDAQ:LCAAU)’s share price traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.06 and last traded at $10.06. 6,144 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 294,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp Units Company Profile (NASDAQ:LCAAU)

There is no company description available for L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp Units Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp Units and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.