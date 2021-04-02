LABS Group (LABS) Price Reaches $0.0675 on Top Exchanges

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded down 18.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. LABS Group has a market cap of $51.06 million and approximately $5.24 million worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LABS Group has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. One LABS Group coin can now be purchased for $0.0675 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LABS Group alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00067337 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $169.09 or 0.00284143 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00006794 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.33 or 0.00091291 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $437.43 or 0.00735071 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00029090 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00010032 BTC.

LABS Group Coin Profile

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 756,466,670 coins. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio . LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio

Buying and Selling LABS Group

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LABS Group should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LABS Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LABS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LABS Group and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.