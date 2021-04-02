Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Acquires Shares of 264,128 Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 264,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,283,000. Zillow Group accounts for 3.9% of Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Zillow Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in Z. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 69,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,007,000 after purchasing an additional 18,546 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,637,000. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Z stock traded up $3.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $133.41. 2,661,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,744,247. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.42 and a 12-month high of $208.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.07 and a beta of 1.14.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $788.95 million for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.66, for a total value of $72,571.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,987,851.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Aimee Johnson sold 12,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.47, for a total value of $2,270,441.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,130,479.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 592,993 shares of company stock valued at $86,719,651. Corporate insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on Z shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.43.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

