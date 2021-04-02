Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Acquires Shares of 52,200 iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 52,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,331,000. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

Shares of IVW traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,290,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,405,202. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.79. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $39.19 and a twelve month high of $67.52.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

