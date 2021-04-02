Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Buys New Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,727,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 34,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $336,000. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 22,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,314,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,353,000 after purchasing an additional 617,847 shares during the period. Finally, ERn Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on JPM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Independent Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.18.

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPM stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $153.71. The stock had a trading volume of 16,561,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,541,300. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $150.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $82.40 and a 1-year high of $161.69. The stock has a market cap of $469.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.