Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Buys New Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 43,910 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,697,000. Starbucks accounts for 0.5% of Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

SBUX traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.38. 5,792,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,585,747. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $60.90 and a 12-month high of $112.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.53 and a 200 day moving average of $98.95. The firm has a market cap of $128.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

SBUX has been the subject of several research reports. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

In related news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Article: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.