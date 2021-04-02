Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Buys Shares of 10,886 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,215.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,273,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,014,144,000 after buying an additional 9,492,100 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,330,000. Starboard Value LP grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 176.0% in the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 531,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,108,000 after buying an additional 1,230,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 266.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 751,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,339,000 after buying an additional 546,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 934.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 604,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,475,000 after buying an additional 545,836 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IWM stock traded up $2.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $223.74. The stock had a trading volume of 29,799,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,649,334. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.05. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $102.60 and a one year high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

