Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Buys Shares of 4,795 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,795 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in The Boeing by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,629 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. increased its holdings in The Boeing by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. increased its holdings in The Boeing by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 3,768 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Boeing stock traded down $1.76 on Friday, reaching $252.96. 10,934,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,635,748. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $233.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.89 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.33) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

In other The Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $275.00 price target on The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research downgraded The Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on The Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Redburn Partners restated a “sell” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on The Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.32.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

