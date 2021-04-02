Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Buys Shares of 8,047 iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,644,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,990,000 after purchasing an additional 9,703 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV traded up $4.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $402.08. 7,300,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,365,426. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $391.42 and its 200-day moving average is $367.98. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $245.44 and a 52 week high of $402.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.