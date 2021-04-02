Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Invests $1.39 Million in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,649 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its position in The Walt Disney by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 26,110 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $1,665,000. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 26,742 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in The Walt Disney by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,253,924 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,314,280,000 after purchasing an additional 33,925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Truist started coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.65.

The Walt Disney stock traded up $4.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $188.97. The stock had a trading volume of 7,749,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,810,513. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $92.71 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $190.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $343.03 billion, a PE ratio of -118.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $716,047.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,158,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,367,269 shares of company stock valued at $251,173,842 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

