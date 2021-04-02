Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Invests $105.98 Million in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,815,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,980,000. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for about 11.9% of Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 74,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,447,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $369,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 388,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,668,000 after buying an additional 137,787 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 571,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,341,000 after buying an additional 11,666 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.45. 3,137,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,132,999. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $39.08 and a twelve month high of $63.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.05.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

