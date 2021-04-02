Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Invests $2.24 Million in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,180 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Tesla by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,712,005,000 after buying an additional 3,160,909 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 267.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,278,127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,264,369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843,488 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Tesla by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,450,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,228 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,388,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Tesla by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,778,333 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,254,916,000 after acquiring an additional 87,310 shares in the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.12, for a total transaction of $25,563,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 621,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,821,800.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.99, for a total transaction of $3,405,224.37. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,763,296.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,663 shares of company stock worth $57,237,947. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA traded down $6.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $661.75. The company had a trading volume of 35,298,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,593,984. The firm has a market cap of $635.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,328.82, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $694.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $614.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.28 and a 52-week high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JMP Securities lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $354.33.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

