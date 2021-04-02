Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Invests $4.65 Million in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 97,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,651,000. iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF makes up about 0.5% of Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC owned about 0.21% of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $194,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 70.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EPP traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $50.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,784. iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $32.65 and a twelve month high of $51.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.51 and a 200-day moving average of $48.26.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

