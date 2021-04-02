Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Invests $6.59 Million in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 196,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,594,000. Weyerhaeuser makes up about 0.7% of Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,733,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,768,152,000 after purchasing an additional 854,081 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,312,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,181,000 after acquiring an additional 791,268 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,569,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821,796 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,470,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,941,000 after acquiring an additional 42,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,596,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,605,000 after acquiring an additional 521,040 shares in the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

In other news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $770,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,794,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,541,706. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $15.11 and a 12-month high of $36.88. The company has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.86 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.67.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.36%.

Several research firms have commented on WY. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.38.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Further Reading: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.