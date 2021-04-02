Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Invests $8.37 Million in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 94,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,372,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 0.9% of Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BND. Parkside Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Designers lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period.

Shares of BND traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.80. The stock had a trading volume of 4,780,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,688,331. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.28. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $84.22 and a fifty-two week high of $89.59.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.192 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%.

