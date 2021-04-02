Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Invests $9.57 Million in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 139,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,568,000. Redfin makes up approximately 1.1% of Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC owned about 0.14% of Redfin as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $405,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Redfin by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after buying an additional 6,823 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Redfin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Redfin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,781,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Redfin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Redfin alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on RDFN. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist raised their target price on shares of Redfin from $84.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Redfin from $73.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.20.

In other news, CTO Bridget Frey sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 112,021 shares in the company, valued at $7,701,443.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.45, for a total value of $2,192,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 308,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,775,207.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,755. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Redfin stock traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,593,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,730. Redfin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.95 and a fifty-two week high of $98.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of -137.72 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.24.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $244.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.11 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN).

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.