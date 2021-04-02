Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Makes New $1.74 Million Investment in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,737,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC owned 0.11% of iShares Europe ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 367.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000.

Get iShares Europe ETF alerts:

iShares Europe ETF stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.99. 142,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,541. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.72. iShares Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $33.37 and a 12 month high of $51.05.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.