Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Makes New $3.14 Million Investment in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 57,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,141,000. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 0.4% of Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 983.3% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of VNQI stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $56.02. 244,929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,575. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.05. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $40.17 and a twelve month high of $56.45.

