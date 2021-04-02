Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $311,000. InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,445,000. Echo Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Round Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $578,000. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of MDY stock traded up $6.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $482.30. 1,196,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 906,820. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $240.58 and a fifty-two week high of $489.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $467.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $412.86.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.