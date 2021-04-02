Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 27,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,305,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.0% of Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 12,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 203.8% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 25,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock traded up $3.86 on Friday, reaching $368.16. 5,131,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,093,028. The company has a 50-day moving average of $358.52 and a 200-day moving average of $337.04. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $224.72 and a one year high of $368.29.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

